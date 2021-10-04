Al Ain Zoo re-opens its doors for daytime visits as temperatures fall, while maintaining safety measure for visitors

AL AIN : As the weather is improving and life is beginning to return to normal, Al Ain Zoo has made the popular decision to re-open its doors for daytime visits from 9am, maintaining the availability of various recreational options from its outdoor and indoor adventures and experiences, while adhering to all necessary precautionary measures.

Omar Mohammed Al Ameri, Director of Operations at Al Ain Zoo, said “We warmly welcome our visitors, who now have more time to enjoy various experiences and tours, whether within the Zoo, at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre or Al Ain Safari. The Zoo, as always, provides its visitors with an amazing array of experiences from open outdoor areas where they can watch, observe and experience the amazing variety of plants and wildlife, to tours of the indoor air-conditioned areas. The Zoo also includes multiple water experiences that are available in the Hippo and Crocodile exhibit, Children’s discovery garden and the flamingo lakes.”

Al Ameri added, “We are diligent making sure that everything goes back to normal while maintaining the highest levels of safety, taking all the precautionary measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We really want all Zoo visitors to have a safe and comfortable visit, as we have always aimed, daily from 9am to 6pm.”

As well as visitor-friendly experiences, the Zoo is working on developing new exciting experiences and offers for its visits on both regional and global levels, including the Reptile Park, Elephant Safari, Penguin Beach and much more.

The Zoo’s administration is determined to provide abundant fun experiences for people of all ages, hence it has created the world’s largest man-made African Safari and designed tours of the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, which includes multiple shows, films and specialised exhibitions. Other notable attractions at Al Ain Zoo include the animal feeding activities, animal enclosures and vast area of green landscapes. The wildlife diversity that calls the Zoo home includes more than 4,000 species from around the world. Visitors have the option of planning their visits in advance through the Zoo’s websitewww.alainzoo.aeor smartphone app, and can receive updated notifications about the latest events.

