8-yr-old raped, murdered, dumped in well

Udaipur : An 8-year old girl was gangraped, murdered and thrown in a well in Meghpura village under Pithalwadi gram panchayat of Chhoti Sadri block in Pratapgarh district on Friday late night. Police found the dead body from the dry well in the wee hours of Saturday and the medical report indicated that the child was sexually abused and strangled to death.

Though more than four dozen men have been rounded and few detained, however, police said it is yet to be ascertained whether it was a gang rape. Pratapgarh SP ChunaRam Jat visited the spot and instructed for speedy action. Cops have rounded up more than 50 persons of the village in two days and a dog squad has also been pressed in service to find the culprits.

SHO Chhoti Sadri Ravindra Pratap Singh told Udaipur Kiran that the child was sleeping with her mother and sister in her kutchha house while her father had gone to Marwar to buy goats. The women were alone and some unidentified men sneaked inside the house past midnight and took away the child. The family informed the police when they found the girl missing and within some hours her body was found from the nearby well. The FSL team has taken samples from the spot.

The officer said the accused raped the child near the well , choked her to death and dumped the body in the well. He said it is yet to be established on how many people were involved in the act as the autopsy report indicates the sexual assault and states strangulation as the cause of death.