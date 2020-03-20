12-year old delivers baby, says was raped 8 months ago, minor accused detained

‘Parents were unaware of the pregnancy’

Udaipur : In an utterly shocking incident ,a 12 year old girl gave birth to a baby on Wednesday at the Janana hospital here. The girl was brought here by her parents after she complained of severe stomach pain and the medical team which attended her were shocked to know she was 8 months pregnant. The girl was in labor who delivered soon after the admission. Police was informed which recorded the statment of the girl on Thursday and detained the accused who is also a minor.

” The rape survivor is a minor from Chanbora of Kaya village. She told us that some eight months ago a boy from adjoining Laei village made physical relation with her when she had taken out goats for grazing” ChenaRam Prachar, SHO Goverdhan Vilas police station told Udaipur Kiran. It was surprising for the cops when they spoke to her parents who said they had no idea all these months that their daughter was pregnant and didn’t notice her bodily changes either. ” The girl comes from an extremely poor family and her parents are illiterate.

They work so hard for livelihood that they had no time to look after the kids and hence the girl’s plight went unnoticed perhaps” the officer said. The 16 year old accused has been detained and produced before the child welfare committee which sent him to state reformatory. The officer said the baby would remain with the mother for now, it is up to the authorities to decide after knowing the mother’s will if she is capable for its proper upbringing.