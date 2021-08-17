Zipaworld forays into courier services with home pick-up option

New Delhi : Zipaworld, the digital logistics start-up has now forayed into courier services with the consumer-friendly offering of pick-up from home. The company will cater to both the domestic and international customers.

With the launch of courier module in their newly designed portal, the company has ventured into the Indian domestic courier, express, parcel (CEP) logistics segment.

The start-up is now looking forward to catering both the B2C (business-to-customer) along with B2B (business-to-business) segments.

The courier service currently covers a network of 15,000 pin codes across India. Further, the home pick-up service for documents and parcels has come into effect in over 2,000 pin codes.

The company has been working on integrating the various loose ends of logistics and supply chain with the help of technology. This integration of express pick-ups and deliveries comes after company brought air, ocean, and road freight together in one platform.

Recently, the company associated with the Oman-based ASYAD Express recently for seamlessly connecting India with the GCC region.

Dr Ambrish Kumar states “Domestic courier service with a home pick-up option is the need of the hour. When a courier can be home delivered, then it can be home picked-up too with proper coordination and integration. Zipaworld portal is already aptly designed for the plug-and-play integration and can manage the concept. While we had already ventured into the international courier segment and B2B market, getting into the domestic courier market was easy for us. We were also encouraged to develop this wing of the services as it is also attributed to the feedback and suggestions received from some of the visitors and users of the portal. We hope the portal is useful for our customers and they can stop at Zipaworld for all logistics services at one place.”

The features which make Zipaworld stand out, in the crowded courier services space across India include the digital platform to book couriers that negates the prolonged inconvenience and hassles of a phone call-based booking or a drop off at a courier centre.

Upon booking and at every stage, instant notifications help the customer keep a track of the developments. Home pick-up services arranged for even documents and small parcels is a sheer convenience and the customers get a single platform for booking domestic as well as international courier and express shipments among other convenience providing features.

