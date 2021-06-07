Vodafone Idea’s enterprise arm launches cloud-deployed security solution

Vodafone Idea’s enterprise arm — Vi Business has strengthened security portfolio, with the launch of cloud-deployed security solution for enterprises ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’. The accelerated growth in digital, work from home, workload migrating to cloud has led to a strong need of reliable security solutions for day-to-day functioning of enterprises. In tune with its collaborative strategy, Vi Business has partnered with security technology provider Firstwave Cloud Technology to introduce Vi Cloud Firewall for the modern business needs.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

Please share this news







