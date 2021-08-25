Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates OPD services in the new AYUSH building and night shelter at AIIMS Deoghar

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare dedicated the AYUSH Building and Night Shelter of AIIMS Deoghar to the nation today in the presence of Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. He also inaugurated the OPD Services of the institute in the new AYUSH Building.

Banna Gupta, Health and Medical Education Minister, Jharkhand, Hafizul Hasan, Sports and Minority Welfare Minister, Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, Members of Parliament, Godda Loksabha and Samir Oraon, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Jharkhand) also graced the occasion.

Expressing his elation at the event, Mandaviya noted that now people can get best medical facilities in Deogarh. He reminded the audience that the foundation stone of the institute was laid by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi on 25th May 2018. Along with the OPD services, the night shelter for people of faraway places to stay back and complete their treatment will help the entire State of Jharkhand. The institute will serve not only the 15 lakh residents of Deoghar but also the 3.19 Cr people of Jharkhand.

The Union Health Minister took the occasion to point out that the Union Government under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi has always stood by the States throughout the Pandemic. The ECRP-1 and ECRP-II (Emergency COVID19 Response Package) have played a huge role in mounting a sturdy Public Health Response to COVID. Similarly, the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) is addressing the regional imbalance in tertiary medical care and is providing quality medical education in underserved States.

Mansukh Mandaviya said that centre has helped Jharkhand in every possible way in its fight against COVID-19. He invoked the concept of ‘Antyodaya’ of serving the last citizen in the society as propounded by Deendayal Upadhyaya as the guiding principle of the Union Health Ministry’s efforts to implement PMSSY.

In this context, he also noted that the six AIIMS of Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Patna, Jodhpur and Rishikesh are now fully functional.

The OPD facilities in AIIMS, Deoghar are to include Medicine and its allied specialties- General Medicine, Pulmonology (TB and respiratory diseases), Psychiatry, Dermatology (Skin), Surgical and allied specialties- General Surgery, Orthopedics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics- Vaccination of new born and children, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dentistry, Pathology & Microbiology, Radiology etc.

Congratulating the entire community of AIIMS Deoghar, Dr. Bharati Pawar said, “The Central Government has by a Gazette notification dated 30th January 2020 established the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Deoghar, Jharkhand. This will soon be a 750 bed hospital (including 30 AYUSH beds) and shall have 100 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats”. She also added that AIIMS Deoghar best exemplifies the government’s investment in health and well-being.

