Union Education Minister inaugurates Agri-Food Techathon at IIT Kharagpur to promote Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the Agri-Food Techathon 2021 today virtually. He also laid the foundation for Agri-Business Incubation Centre (ABIC), which will incubate innovative ideas in the agriculture and food technology domain for creating ‘Agri-preneures.’ Prof. V.K. Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, Mr. Dr. G.R. Chintala, Chairman, NABARD, and participants from across the country graced the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural event, Pokhriyal congratulated IIT Kharagpur and NABARD for this unique initiative. He emphasized that the vision of incubating startups to create an ecosystem under the Agri-Food Techathon 2021 will bring together science and technology, and agriculture to support the farmers of our country. Such initiatives will help take the ‘Vocal for Local and Local for Global’ initiative to each corner of our country. Highlighting that the Agri-Food Techathon has immense possibilities, Pokhriyal said this Techathon will lay the foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and help India emerge as a Vishwaguru.

Stressing that New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) will make India a global leader, he was happy to note that IIT Kharagpur is taking progressive steps in furthering the vision of NEP. He called upon all the stakeholders to come to the forefront for the successful implementation of NEP.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, in collaboration with NABARD, organised the ‘Agri-Food Techathon 2021’ (AFT 2021), a first-of-its-kind event to promote the participation of India’s youth in innovation and entrepreneurship in different domains of the Agri-Food sector.

For more information on AFT 2021 and ABIC, please visit:

https://kgpchronicle.iitkgp.ac.in/agri-food-techathon-aft-2021/

