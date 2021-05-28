Strides Pharma Science gains on inking pact with TLC to launch Liposomal Amphotericin B

Strides Pharma Science is currently trading at Rs. 817.30, up by 9.95 points or 1.23% from its previous closing of Rs. 807.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 809.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 818.25 and Rs. 809.00 respectively. So far 2645 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1000.00 on 08-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 387.70 on 12-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 834.60 and Rs. 794.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7241.40 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 29.67%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.90% and 29.42% respectively.

Strides Pharma Science and Taiwan-based specialty pharmaceutical firm TLC have partnered to launch Liposomal Amphotericin B, a drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus), in India. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved TLC’s new drug application (NDA) of Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg in India for immediate importation per approved usage and indication.

Strides Pharma Science (Formerly Strides Shasun) is a pharmaceutical company with a major focus on development and manufacture of IP-led niche finished dosage formulations. It is also among the world’s largest manufacturers of soft gelatin capsules.

