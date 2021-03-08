SBI Cards and Payment Services surges on planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore

SBI Cards And Payment Services is currently trading at Rs. 1066.85, up by 8.55 points or 0.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 1058.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1060.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1078.00 and Rs. 1058.05 respectively. So far 59157 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1149.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 495.25 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1139.30 and Rs. 1047.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 100250.61 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.74% and 20.86% respectively.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) is planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches. A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday (March 12) to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a payment solutions provider in India.

Please share this news







