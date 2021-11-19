Punjab National Bank raises Rs 1919 crore through bonds

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 1919.00 crore through Basel III Compliant Tier – II Bonds at a coupon of 7.10% p.a. on private placement basis on November 18, 2021. The bank has issued and allotted 1919 Unsecured, Subordinated, Non-Convertible, Fully Paid-up, Taxable, Redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds which will qualify as Tier II capital of Rs 1 crore each.

