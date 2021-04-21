Prince Pipes & Fittings initiates ‘Ab Ghar Ghar Mein Ganga’ novel initiative

Prince Pipes & Fittings has undertaken a novel initiative to celebrate India’s largest religious gathering – the Maha Kumbh, in Haridwar.

The company has initiated the ‘Ab Ghar Ghar Mein Ganga’ (Ganga for every household) campaign in Haridwar, as part of which visitors will be given a miniature of the Prince Pipes water tank containing the holy water at special kiosks across 5 ghats / locations – Vishvakarma, Har ki Pauri [Brahma kund], Subhash Ghat, Vishnu Ghat, Prem Nagar Ghat, and also the Car Parking areas / Bhel Parking at the ghats. The miniature Storefit water tanks signify a message urging people to save water with India facing one of the world’s most critical water crises.

Prince Pipes & Fittings is recognized as one of the leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturers in India in terms of number of distributors.

