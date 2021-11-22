Power Grid trades in green despite weakness over the Dalal Street

Power Grid Corporation of India is currently trading at Rs. 193.85, up by 1.50 points or 0.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 192.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 195.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 196.95 and Rs. 192.05 respectively. So far 633411 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 209.75 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 134.03 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 196.95 and Rs. 182.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 135079.64 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.34%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.25% and 12.41% respectively.

The company has reported a rise of 7.08% in its net profit at Rs 3,338.27 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,117.41 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 5.88% at Rs 10,472 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 9,890.14 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 9.12% in its net profit at Rs 3,376.38 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,094.10 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 6.95% at Rs 10,514.74 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 9,831.00 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.