The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of BSF’s Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!”