Paisalo Digital is currently trading at Rs. 584.75, up by 3.65 points or 0.63% from its previous closing of Rs. 581.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 584.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 591.60 and Rs. 584.10 respectively. So far 95 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 877.00 on 01-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 348.00 on 21-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 623.90 and Rs. 560.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2473.04 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 40.64%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.17% and 21.19% respectively.

Paisalo Digital is planning to raise funds through issuance of Unlisted, Unsecured, Unrated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement Basis. The meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2021 to consider the same.

Paisalo Digital is a leading systemically important Non-Deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in operation since 1992. The company’s main thrust is on small finance to ensure rural development, self-employment and women-empowerment.

