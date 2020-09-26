NHSRCL opens Technical bids for 28 Steel bridges and 88 km of viaduct between Vadodara and Ahmedabad for MAHSR corridor

Demand of 70,000 MT of Steel to boost Steel industries.

National High Speed Rail Corporation opens technical bids for two packages today for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (1) Procurement and Fabrication of 28 steel bridges for crossing over railway lines, rivers, highways, road crossings and other structures (P-4) (2) Design and Construction of 88 km (Approx) of viaduct between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat including construction of elevated HSR station at Anand/Nadiad.(C-6), 5 Bridges and 25 crossings.

Following bidders participated in the tender process:

Bidders for Procurement and Fabrication of 28 steel bridges (Package P-4):

1) Tata Projects Ltd.

2) Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

3) Braithwaite & Co. Ltd.Consortium

4) Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd.

5) NCC Ltd.

6) JMC Projects(India) Ltd. &RaheeInfratech Ltd.

7) ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. – M & B Engineering Ltd. Consortium

8) Larsen & Toubro – IHI Infrastructure Systems Consortium

Out of these, sr.no. 1 to 7 are Indian companies and Sr. no. 8 is a consortium between Indian and Japanese company.

Bidders for Design and Construction of 88 Kms viaduct and Anand/Nadiad station (Package C-6):

1: Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium

2: NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd.- J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. – HSR Consortium

3: Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

All three bidders are Indian.

It is estimated that about 70,000 MT of Steel will be used for the fabrication of 28 steel bridges. NHSRCL has already sensitized the steel industries to cater such a huge demand for the India’s first High Speed Rail corridor.

With the opening of these bids, the technical bids covering 64% (325 km out of 508 km) of the total MAHSR alignment including five (5) HSR stations (Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch and Anand/Nadiad) out of 12 stations and one Train depot at Surat are under consideration. Earlier this week, NHSRCL has opened the technical bids for 237 km of viaduct between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat including 4 elevated HSR stations and one Train depot at Surat where all the three bidders comprising seven (7) leading Indian infrastructure companies had participated.

The Indian Steel and Cement industries and their allied supply chains will get a big boost from these tenders.