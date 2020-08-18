National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration meets the Domestic Vaccine Manufactures

Tuesday , August 18 2020
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration today met leading domestic vaccine manufactures- Serum Institute of India, Pune; Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad; Zydus Cadila, Ahmedabad; Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; and Biological E, Hyderabad.

The meeting was mutually beneficial and productive.

It provided the National Expert Group with inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines being developed by the indigenous manufacturers as well as their expectations from the Union Government.

