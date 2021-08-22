Sagar : Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government was working for the uplift of Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC) relentlessly.

Khatik, who hails from the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, has embarked on ”Jan Ashirwad Yatra”.

He was speaking at a function organised to welcome him.

Before entering Sagar, the minister bowed down and touched the ground with his forehead in reverence, saying the land and streets of Sagar had sent him to Parliament.

Khatik was visiting Sagar for the first time after he was re-inducted in the Modi cabinet last month.

“The Modi government is running a slew of welfare schemes for the people, especially the poor,” he said.

