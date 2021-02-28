Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare finalizes products for One District One Focus Product

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in consultation with the Ministry of Food Processing Industrieshas finalized the products for One District One Focus Product (ODOFP). The products have been identified from agricultural, horticultural, animal, poultry, milk, fisheries and aquaculture, marine sectors for 728 districts across the country. The list of products have been finalized after taking inputs from the States/UTs and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). These products will be promoted in a cluster approach through convergence of the Government of India schemes, to increase the value of the products and with the ultimate aim of increasing the income of the farmers.

These identified products will be supported under the PM-FME scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries which provides incentives to promoter and micro-enterprises. Many products also include convergence of resources and approach from the other departments. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will support ODOFP from its ongoing centrally sponsored schemes such as MIDH, NFSM, RKVY, PKVY. The implementation of ODOFP by State Governments will benefit farmers and provide support for realizing the expectations of value addition and subsequently enhancing agricultural exports.

The products for various districts are;

(i) Paddy – 40 districts

(ii) Wheat – 5 districts

(iii) Coarse cum Nutri Cereals- 25 districts

(iv) Pulses – 16 districts

(v) Commercial crops – 22 districts

(vi) Oilseeds – 41 districts

(vii) Vegetables – 107 districts

(viii) Spices – 105 districts

(ix) Plantation – 28 districts

(x) Fruits – 226 districts

(xi) Floriculture – 2 districts

(xii) Honey – 9 districts

(xi) Animal husbandry/Dairy products – 40 districts

(xi) Aquaculture/Marine fisheries – 29 districts

(xii) Processed Products – 33 districts

