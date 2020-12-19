Manappuram Finance rises on getting nod to raise Rs 400 crore through NCDs

Manappuram Finance is currently trading at Rs. 174.35, up by 0.25 points or 0.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 174.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 175.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 175.45 and Rs. 170.80 respectively. So far 231229 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 194.60 on 29-Jan-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 75.60 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 177.15 and Rs. 169.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14685.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 35.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 47.77% and 17.23% respectively.

Manappuram Finance has received approval to raise Rs 400 crore through issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for an amount of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over subscription upto Rs 300 crore on private placement route. Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on December 17, 2020, approved the same.

Manappuram Finance is a non-deposit taking NBFC and having a strong presence in South India in states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

