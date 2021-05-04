KPI Global Infrastructure trades jubilantly on bagging order for executing solar power project

KPI Global Infrastructure is currently trading at Rs. 50.70, up by 8.20 points or 19.29% from its previous closing of Rs. 42.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 42.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 50.70 and Rs. 42.55 respectively. So far 4800 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 70.95 on 14-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 20.50 on 03-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 50.70 and Rs. 40.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 91.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.69% and Non-Institutions held 47.31%.

KPI Global Infrastructure has bagged an order for executing solar power project of 12.50 MW capacity under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ category from Anupam Rasayan India, Surat and for which the Letter of Intent (LOI) has been received by the Company.

KPI Global Infrastructure is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power, both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of ‘Solarism’ and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.

