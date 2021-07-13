JK Tyre further strengthens its retail presence

Udaipur : Indian tyre industry major & market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., further expands its retail presence and has announced the signing of its agreement with Ki Mobility Solutions Private Ltd (KMS), part of MyTVS facility which has 1000+ outlets and is also India’s largest digital automotive aftermarket platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dinesh Dasani, VP-Replacement Sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “We are constantly working towards making our products and services easily accessible to customers. This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country. With this, we are confident to develop a large service network to drive the next phase of growth and deliver best practices in the aftermarket tyre service business.”

Mr. G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions commenting on the partnership said, “We are delighted to partner with JK Tyre to provide full portfolio tyre care solutions to our customers. We will be able to service tyre care needs to over 3 million customers which will increase to 10 million customers in the next two years through our digital ecosystem of 1000+ multi brand service network. We are confident that we would be able to increase market share for JK Tyre across 2 Wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments.”

The value-added sharing of services through this alignment will enhance product value through processes like total wheel alignment, automatic tyre changing, nitrogen inflation, radial tyre repairs, etc., resulting in better customer service.

Please share this news







