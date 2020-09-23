Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha that the Government has launched the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.
IN-SPACe will facilitate and support the Private Sector in the following ways:
- Provide technical support
- Share cash intensive facilities
- Allow to establish temporary facilities in DOS premises
- Allow to bid for requirements coming from NSIL
- Partner in science and space exploration missions
IN-SPACe is the Institutional and Regulatory mechanism established by Government to facilitate greater private participation. Financial provisions are not covered under this mechanism.
Private players can participate in:
- Building satellites
- Building launch vehicles
- Carry out launches
- Develop Applications & provide space based services
- Develop subsystem and systems for space sector activities