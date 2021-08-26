IDFC Mutual Fund files offer document for Multi Cap Fund

IDFC Mutual Fund has filed offer document with SEBI to launch an open-ended equity scheme named IDFC Multi Cap Fund‘. The New Fund Offer price Rs 10.

Entry load will be nil and Exit load will be If redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment will be 1% of applicable NAV; If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment will be Nil. The scheme offers growth and dividend options for investment and seeks to collect a Minimum Target Amount of Rs 10 crore.

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked by NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI. The minimum application amount will be Minimum of Rs 5000 and Re 1 thereafter.

