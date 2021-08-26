Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund introduces FMP Series 293-1826 days

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF) has launched the Kotak FMP Series 293-1826 days, close ended debt scheme. The NFO opens for subscription on August 26, 2021, and closes on September 01, 2021. The Entry load and the Exit load is nil for the scheme. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 5, 000 and in multiples of Rs. 10 for purchase and switch-ins.

The performance of the scheme shall be benchmarked against NIFTY Medium to Long Duration Debt Index and its fund manager is Deepak Agrawal.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns through investments in debt and money market instruments with a view to reduce the interest rate risk. The Scheme will invest in debt and money market securities, maturing on or before maturity of the scheme.

