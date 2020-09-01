Government decision on ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to be Game-Changer in the recruitment sector that brings Recruitment to the villages and towns, says Dr.Jitendra Singh

National Recruitment Agency to bring paradigm shift in recruitment system and help meet the aspiration of the youth in finding the right job, experts opined in a Webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Kolkata on the topic today. Experts from Industry, Government sector along with academicians deliberated and discussed about the potential and role of National Recruitment Agency from recruitment sector and policy perspective.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the decision is a Game-Changer in the recruitment sector that brings Recruitment to the villages and towns. He said that the Job opportunities to candidates is a transformational endeavour that would greatly enhance ease of living for the youth. He emphasised on better student recruitment process and on best practices in recruitment sector. Dr. Jitendra Singh said National Recruitment Agency to bring paradigm shift in recruitment system and help meet the aspiration of the youth in finding the proper job. He said that it is not only a Governance reform but also a socio-economic reform.

Shri Braj Raj Sharma, Former Chairman, SSC expressed optimism with the decision of National Recruitment Agency, as he said that job selection, recruitment and job opportunities has to seen in totality. He said it is WIN-WIN scenario for all in the value chain of recruitment, whether it is the job seekers, recruiting organisations or Human Resources personnel. He said that to begin with Common Eligibility Test would include recruitments by three agencies, viz. Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. He said it would have special emphasis on developing examination infrastructure in the 117 aspirational districts. For students advantages are many, including doing away with appearing in multiple examinations and examinations in each district to encourage more and more women candidates, Divyangsand those from rural areas to apply for government jobs.