Forbes & Company jumps on entering into agreement with Equinix India

Forbes & Company is currently trading at Rs. 2024.00, up by 30.75 points or 1.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 1993.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1993.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2045.00 and Rs. 1940.10 respectively. So far 3812 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2180.00 on 08-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 922.10 on 17-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2180.00 and Rs. 1940.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2577.08 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.85%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.58% and 13.71% respectively.

Forbes & Company has entered into agreement for sale (AFS) with Equinix India for sale of approximately 3.804 acres of land at Chandivali, Mumbai for a consideration of Rs 200 crore. The Purchaser would also reimburse to the Company certain expenses as mentioned in the AFS.

Forbes & Company has three main businesses; namely engineering, shipping and logistics and business automation.

