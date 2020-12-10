First pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding ceremony

Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. Niharika’s father Naga Babu got emotional and shared candid picture. He wrote, “Family is what Happens when 2 people fall in love..#nischay #family.” He added, “It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again…It feels like the first day of her school…just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’

Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay.”Pictures from Niharika’s haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony were doing the rounds. Telugu superstar Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi’s son), Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, who are Niharika Konidela’s cousins, were seen shaking their legs with bride-to-be Niharika. Actress Niharika looked stunning in a Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble while Chaitanya complemented her in white. Telugu star Allu Arjun shared a picture posing with brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish.

Allu Arjun along with his family are in Udaipur to attend the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela. Arjun posted a string of pictures on his Instagram before boarding the plane with his family. “Flying together as a family after years . N&C Wedding celebrations begin … #allufamily,” he captioned the image. Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is all set to tie the knot with her beau with beau Chaitanya JV. She has worked in films like ‘Oka Manasu’, ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’, ‘Happy Wedding’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. Chaitanya reportedly works at an MNC in Hyderabad.

Please share this news







