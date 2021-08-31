Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories rises on launching Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride, Clidinium Bromide Capsules

Dr. Reddys Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 4699.55, up by 21.20 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 4678.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4695.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4721.00 and Rs. 4652.00 respectively. So far 0.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5,613.65 on 07-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4,135.90 on 19-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4721.00 and Rs. 4488.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 79,666.81 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.78% and 28.49% respectively.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories along with its subsidiaries together have launched Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax (chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Librax brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021. Dr. Reddy’s Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

