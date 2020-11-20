Dr. Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurates OT and ICU Complex at Pt. BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare todaydigitally dedicated the newly built OT and ICU Complexin Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science, Rohtak to the nation in the presence of Sh. Ashwini Kr. Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Sh. Anil Vij,Minister of Home, Health and Medical Education & Research, Haryana.

The entire complexis built with an investment of Rs 104.92 crores underthe Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The Complex houses Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), Labs, 34 bed ICU corridor, 16 Modular Operation Theatres spread across two floors, Anaesthesia Section,Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Doctor’s changing rooms, Faculty rooms, Classrooms, Library, Conference Room, Seminar Room, Visitor Area, Cafeteria for Doctor & Staff.

The Complex is also facilitated with provisions for Solar PV & Solar Heaters, Lift Machine Rooms, AHU for OTs, Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) with Plant (Production Capacity of 10L ltr. of Oxygen) along with monitoring room,Service Block HVAC Chillers, Transformers, DG Sets, Electrical Panels etc.