Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away on Wednesday morning at 3.30 am due to multiple organ failures, tweeted his son Faisal Patel.

A month back, Ahmed Patel tested positive for coronavirus. He passed away on Wednesday morning due to worsening of his health condition due to multiple organ failures.

In his tweet, Faisal Patel said “I request all well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 regulations by avoiding any mass gatherings and to also maintain social distancing norms at all times.”