Cera Sanitaryware trades in green on reporting many fold jump in Q1 consolidated net profit

Cera Sanitaryware is currently trading at Rs. 4658.45, up by 34.80 points or 0.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 4623.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4627.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4675.00 and Rs. 4561.25 respectively. So far 1076 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4892.35 on 10-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2100.00 on 06-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4699.15 and Rs. 4482.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5952.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.46% and 19.07% respectively.

Cera Sanitaryware has reported over 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 12.92 crore for first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 2.91 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 52.93% at Rs 228.59 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 149.47 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported many fold jump in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 12.21 crore for first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 0.46 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 53.39% at Rs 234.75 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 153.04 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

