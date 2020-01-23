Bus returning with poll party rams into trola, RO decapitated

Udaipur : A bus returning with poll personnel and polling materials fell into gorge after ramming into a trola on Thursday evening in Rajsamand district. The team was returning after conducting election in Borwas gram panchyat under Bhim panchayat samiti. A returning officer was brutally killed while two policemen sustained injuries. The accident took place near Mada ki Bassi when a trola that was ahead of the bus applied sudden brake, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle which hit the trola and fell into the roadside gorge.

The Returning Officer JagdishChandra Ameta was a lecturer in Goegraphy who hailed from Veervas, police said. He was posted at Saraniya Kheda government senior secondary school and was the returning officer for Borwas gram panchayat, police said. He had kept his head out of the window when the bus rammed into the trolla which stopped with a sudden brake . The collision was so severe that the front glass broke into pieces and scattered on the road. The bus turned turtle and Ameta was decapitated as his body was caught under the tyre.

Constable Jitendra SIngh son of Vagharam Gurjar of Nathdwara police station and head constable Hanuman son of Banshilal from Kishangarh police station were injured in the mishap. The Diver police team led by SHO Laxman SIngh Chundawat immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the victims who were taken to Devgarh hospital. A hydraulic crane was pressed in to move the accidental bus and pull out the body which has been kept at Devgarh mortuary.