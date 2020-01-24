One person infected from coronavirus in Nepal

In a press release issued this evening, Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population has said that a person who had recently came back from Wuhan region of China has been found positive.

The Ministry said after a preliminary test his sample was sent to WHO Collaborating Center Hong Kong for confirmation which has been found positive.

The statement further said that although infected person doesn’t have any symptoms but he has been kept under observation and those who came under his contact are being identified.

The Ministry also stated that the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division has been closely monitoring the situation. The capacity of health desk at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been increased and all passengers coming from China have to declare their health status.