BSF Trooper Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Uri’

Uri : A Border Security Forces trooper has died of a heart attack on Saturday afternoon in North Kashmir’s Uri of Baramulla district.

Sources said that one Constable Manjeet Kumar (33), resident of district Dumka in Jharkhand, of 23 Battalion BSF posted at Chand post along LoC in Uri, part of a patrolling team suddenly felt dizziness, vomitted and fell down.

The colleagues on sensing emergency evacuated him to nearby Army Hospital.

However the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival. A senior police officer told CNS that according to the initial reports the BSF trooper has died due to heart failure, adding that autopsy report, conducted at SDH Uri, into his death was awaited.

