Bharti Airtel gains on adding 2.74 lakh subscribers in September

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 743.50, up by 1.45 points or 0.20% from its previous closing of Rs. 742.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 747.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 747.10 and Rs. 735.80 respectively. So far 107907 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 756.00 on 22-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 450.19 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 756.00 and Rs. 708.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 435615.83 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.02% and 5.13% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has added 2,74,845 customers in September 2021. Following this, the company’s total customer base has increased to 35.45 crore with market share of 30.40% in terms of wireless subscribers as on September 30, 2021.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.