Bharat Electronics Limited presents Rs. 174.44 crore final dividend Cheque to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL, presented the 140% final dividend cheque of Rs. 174,43,63,569.20/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy-four Crores Forty-Three Lacs Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-nine and Twenty Paise only), payable on the shares held by the President of India.  The Cheque was presented to the Raksha Mantri,  Rajnath Singh by the Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, M V Gowtama here today.  The Interim Dividend of 140% (on face value of Re. 1 per equity share) was paid to the Government of India in February 2020.

BEL, a Navratna Defence PSU, has paid a total dividend of 280% to the Government of India for financial year 2019-20.  Secretary Defence Production Rajkumar was present on the occasion.

