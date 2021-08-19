Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s Louis Philippe brings luxury to casual fashion

Louis Philippe, India’s leading premium menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has made its foray into luxury casual fashion with the exciting new Premium Casual Wear collection called LOUIS. Designed for the contemporary man, the brand takes luxury to an undiscovered territory of premium casuals, introducing Louis Philippe’s legacy of craftsmanship to a new realm of fashion. The ‘LOUIS’ collection features expressive prints, intricate patterns and rich styles, exuding Louis Philippe’s characteristic elegance and polish.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is engaged in providing branded fashion apparels and accessories, and the retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in stores. It operates through two segments: Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, and Pantaloons. The company’s brands include Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England.

