78 kg Doda chura seized in Chittorgarh, 1 arrested | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Under a joint action by the district special force and team from Gangrar police station, cops seized a car carrying huge stock of Doda chura on Tuesday. The cops were tipped of the car’s movement from Nagar Biliya and under the supervision of ASP Sarita Singh, the special force incharge Shivlal Meena and Gangrar SHO Shivraj Gurjar held a nakabandi at RIICCO industrial area Ajoliya.

Seeing the police net, the driver halted 50 meters ahead of the checkpost and tried to flee but the cops managed to nab him. The cops found the doda chura stock in a bundle of clothes kept inside the dickey. It weighed around 78 kg 500 grams.

The driver MuknaRam son of BhepaRam Legha resident of Bhed of Nagaur district couldnt give a satisfactory reply nor had any valid license to transport the narcotic substance. The accused driver told the police that he had picked the lot from Rakesh Lohar a resident of Arnod . A case has been lodged against the driver under relevant sections of the NDPS Act by the Gangrar police and the investigation has been given to Chanderiya SHO, police said.