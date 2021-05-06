4-year-old boy falls into open borewell in Rajasthan Jaipur : A four-year-old boy fell into a 70-foot-deep open borewell in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Thursday, police said. The child, identified as Anil Devasi, is alive, and efforts are underway to rescue him, they said. Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell, the police added. Please share this news 2021-05-06 chundawat Share !
