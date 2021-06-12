2 New TRIBES India outlets inaugurated at Daman and Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: the first in the Union Territory

To help the tribal artisans and forest dwellers cope with these unprecedented times, and as a part of its ongoing initiatives to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED is expanding its retail operations across the country. In this context, two new outletswereinaugurated at Daman and at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli by Praful Patel, Administrator to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on June 7, 2021.

“I am happy that TRIFED is continuing its efforts to better the lives of the tribal people and enable them to get better access to larger markets, especially during these times when the pandemic is impacting their income and livelihoods.” – Praful Patel said during the inauguration.

“The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED. All our efforts, be it in getting better prices for their produce, helping them add value to the basic produce, or enable them to get access to larger markets, are targeted at achieving this. It is with this in mind, that we are continuously working to expand our retail operations.” – Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said, reiterating the organisation’s mission to help tribal brethren.

The two showrooms, the first of its kind in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will showcase the best of authentic tribal handicrafts and handlooms from traditions such as Maheshwari, Pochampally, Chanderi, Bagh from across all the states of India, and also feature natural, organic produce and products Van Dhan essentials and immunity boosters such as organic grains, spices, herbal teas, besides exquisite bell and metal work items.Categorised into attractive segments, there are dedicated counters for textiles, sarees and stoles such as Bagh print, readymade garments for men, women and children, exquisite tribal jewellery, metal work, iron items, pottery paintings, Van Dhan natural produce in this large store.

From a single flagship store at 9 Mahadev Road, New Delhi in 1999 to 137 retail outlets across India, the TRIBES India brand is growing rapidly.

In its mission to empower the tribal people, by promoting the economic welfare of their communities across India (through development of marketing and the sustained upgradation of their skills), TRIFED, as the nodal agency for tribal welfare, had started the procurement and marketing of tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets under the Tribes India brand.

