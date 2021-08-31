TVS Motor gains on launching TVS ‘Built To Order’ platform

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 527.00, up by 7.15 points or 1.38% from its previous closing of Rs. 519.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 536.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 539.00 and Rs. 523.65 respectively. So far 24790 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 665.70 on 27-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 407.25 on 28-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 539.00 and Rs. 506.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 24697.40 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.22% and 9.52% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has launched TVS ‘Built To Order’ (BTO) platform, marking its foray into the factory customization and personalization platform. The new business vertical, the TVS BTO platform will empower the customers to customize and personalize their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirement(s). This further strengthens the company’s commitment to introducing first-in-class technologies and class-leading features in the segment.

TVS ‘Built To Order’ platform will debut with TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalised race numbers. The kits, namely, Dynamic and Race, offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers’ usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner.

