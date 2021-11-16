Sterlite Technologies soars on bolstering presence in MEA region

Sterlite Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 310.20, up by 24.90 points or 8.73% from its previous closing of Rs. 285.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 285.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 311.50 and Rs. 283.90 respectively. So far 291418 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 318.00 on 22-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 144.00 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 311.50 and Rs. 267.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12333.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.24%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.40% and 29.36% respectively.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has unveiled key initiatives to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Africa (MEA) region by forming new partnerships, setting up a centre of excellence and expanding its team.

In line with its strategic focus on the MEA region and its purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks, STL has been strengthening its presence in MEA. The company had recently announced a $100 Mn order book that included multi-year, multi-million dollar deals.

STL recently set up a centre of excellence in Dubai, which will integrate R&D, product development and operations to cater to the unique needs of the region. Additionally, STL is enhancing its team strength to drive network build-outs in MEA.

Sterlite Technologies is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.