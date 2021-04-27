PNC Infratech jumps on getting appointed date for EPC project from NHAI

PNC Infratech is currently trading at Rs. 241.75, up by 6.25 points or 2.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 235.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 238.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 242.75 and Rs. 233.10 respectively. So far 20627 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 291.00 on 11-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 100.95 on 28-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 242.75 and Rs. 224.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6209.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.51% and 5.43% respectively.

PNC Infratech has received appointed date for one of its EPC projects from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project is for construction of Eight Lane access controlled expressway starting from Junction with NH-47 near Bhamaiya Village and ending at Junction with SH-175 in Baletiya Village in Panchmahal District (Ch.780+920 to Ch.803+420: Design Ch.328+500 to Ch.351+000) Section of Delhi – Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 748 crore.

PNC Infratech is an infrastructure construction, development and management company, with expertise in execution of major infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines, development of industrial areas and other infrastructure activities.

