NHPC inches up on commissioning Unit 3 of Bairasiul Power Station in Himachal Pradesh

NHPC is currently trading at Rs. 26.80, up by 0.15 points or 0.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 26.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 26.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 26.95 and Rs. 26.75 respectively. So far 38585 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 27.65 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 19.65 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 26.95 and Rs. 26.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 26770.02 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.48% and 9.57% respectively.

NHPC has commissioned Unit 3 (60 MW) of Bairasiul Power Station (3 X 60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh after completion of Renovation and Modernization works. The commercial operation of Unit 3 of Bairasiul Power Station is going to start from August 31, 2021.

NHPC is engaged in electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. The company is also engaged in contracts, project management and consultancy works.

Please share this news







