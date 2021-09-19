Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are a couple; 9 years age-difference no bar- Exclusive!

The big love story of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is about to be told. The show has been in the news for largely its exits and replacements but this time ETimes TV brings you a real scoop of Munmun Dutta (Babita ji) who recently returned to the show after a 2 month lay-off and Raj Anadkat (Tappu) who’s a regular part of it.

ETimes TV has it that Munmun and Raj are head over heels in love. Raj’s comments on Munmun’s Instagram have had the netizens wondering about their relationship and it can now be revealed that there are more than just good friends.

