Mouni Roy ups the glam quotient with her stunning pictures

Actress Mouni Roy, who has proved her mettle in TV industry, keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media to entertain her fans. Recently, she posted some photos on Instagram along with a caption, “Leave me behind in this wild adventure we call, lights camera action.

“Mouni Roy was first seen on screen as a background dancer in the song “Nahi Hona” in ‘Run’ in 2004. She made her TV debut after two years as a supporting character in the serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. She got recognistion in the industry with her role in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Naagin’. Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti’s sports film ‘Gold’ opposite Akshay Kumar.

She also played roles in ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ and ‘Made in China’. After exploring TV industry, Bollywood and digital space, Mouni Roy says that she is happy trying out different mediums as each one allows her to showcase her talent differently.

