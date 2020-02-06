Miss World America Washington Shree Saini Invited as a National Judge at the Miss India USA pageant

Punjab born Indian-American Shree Saini has been invited as a national judge in Houston, Texas in Miss India USA along with others actor Monica Gill and Samir Soni. Miss India USA is a beauty contest for young women of Indian descent who are residents of the United States. The pageant was established by India Festival Committee head by Dharmatma Saran and Neelam Saran in 1980. The winner of the Miss India USA pageant goes to represent the United States at the Miss India Worldwide pageant. The pageant has been previously held in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Jose, New Jersey and Tampa besides New York City.

The contestants of the pageant are girls of Indian origin, between the ages of 17 to 27, never married and living in the USA. The pageant consists of four segments-Evening Gown, Indian Dress, Talent and Question/Answer. The winner of Miss India USA is the only delegate from USA at the Miss India Worldwide Pageant, which is also organized by the IFC. Miss India Worldwide is the only international Indian pageant.

The 24-year-old Indian American Shree Saini and anti-bullying activist was crowned Miss World America Washington, and the winner of 5 award at Miss World America 2019. She is known for her anti-bullying social work, now Shree is working towards Miss World America 2020, and hopefully Miss World 2020.

Shree noted on social media that “As a #pageantjudge, it’s our job to pick a role model and a leader within the surrounding community for the upcoming year.” VerifiI’ve been a pageant judge in Guyana, Canada, New Jersey, Virginia, D.C., Ohio, New York, Washington State, Texas, California, etc. .

Shree Saini has been a pageant judge in Guyana, Canada, New Jersey, Virginia, D.C., Ohio, New York, Washington State, Texas, California, etc. As a pageant judge, Shree says it’s important to “Always give warm smiles to contestants. That’s the least we can do to uplift them and boost their confidence when they are on stage.” Shree also noted “Right after the pageant, if allowed, speak encouraging words to each contestant. Few words of encouragement can be life changing.”