DPS students mow down school guard to death in Udr

Udaipur : A 44-year-old man who was hit down a week ago by a car driven by two minor boys, died on Saturday . Ramesh Singh son of Sukh Singh resident of Kot Solankia Khinwada of Pali worked as a security guard in Delhi Public School here.

On September 3 evening while he was on duty at the school gate, a car which was driven by two students of the same school rammed into the gate. The minor driver pressed the accelerator instead ofapplying brakes thus injuring Singh who sustained serious bruises.

The victim was taken to a private hospital where he was admitted for three days. Later after hia condition deteriorated, he was referred to the civil hospital . He died on Saturday. Sukher police has registered a case and begun an investigation while the body was given to the kin after autopsy.

