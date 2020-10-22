Hindustan Zinc jumps despite reporting 7% fall in Q2 net profit | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Hindustan Zinc is currently trading at Rs. 229.75, up by 6.80 points or 3.05% from its previous closing of Rs. 222.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 231.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 232.25 and Rs. 226.55 respectively. So far 253818 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 258.80 on 11-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 122.00 on 13-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 232.25 and Rs. 206.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 97013.32 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.21% and 1.87% respectively.

Hindustan Zinc has reported 6.78% fall in its net profit of Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2,081 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 18.60% at Rs 6,050 crore for Q2FY21 as compared Rs 5,101 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second biggest zinc producer, operates the world’s third largest open-pit mine, and world’s largest Zinc Mine in Rampura Agucha, Rajasthan.