Devasi Samaj hold blindfold protest at Sumerpur against Udaipur police

Udaipur : Dozens of men from the Devasi community and Sarv samaj from Bankli village held protest outside the SDM office at Sumerpur of Pali district on Thursday. The agitators raised slogans against the Udaipur police administration and demanded a high level committee probe against cops in a case related to one Tejaram,a cattleman from their community who has been allegedly falsely accused in an NDPS case and is presently in Udaipur central jail.

The protesters demanded immediate release of Tejaram and said that if they do not get justice, they would resort to mass demonstrations at Pali, Udaipur and Jaipur in the coming days. In a memorandum addressed to the CM, DGP and Human Rights Commission, the agitators demanded to suspend Additional SPs Mukesh Sankhla and Kailash Dan, VallabhNagar DSP Hitesh Mehta and the then Circle Inspector Gaj Singh for allegedly conspiring with opium smugglers and falsely dragging an innocent poor man in criminal case.

“Tejaram son of Rupiji resident of Bankli village in Sumerpur Tehsil is an animal raiser as well as a daily wager enrolled under MNRega scheme, who is accused and jailed for alleged involvement in doda post smuggling case lodged in May 2019 at Kheroda police station in Udaipur” R.S. Sameeja, an activist leading the movement told Udaipur Kiran. In May 2019, the Kheroda police had seized a Scorpio jeep carrying 353 kilo doda post and had arrested one Shyamlal Gurjar while two others escaped. Shyamlal told the police that one Umesh Beniwal from Barmer aided him while he didnt knew the driver.

Police brought Umesh on production warrant from Bali sub-jail and questioned him. Umesh named Tejaram as the jeep driver upon which the police interrogated Tejaram too and finding him innocent, let him free. However, recently on August 6, Udaipur police took away Tejaram from his home and took him to Vallabhnagar police station where he was kept for a day and arrested later. Tejaram was sent to judicial custody on August 10. It is told that Tejaram is a witness in a murder case of his nephew and the accused are presently in Bali sub jail.

Umesh who has no connection with Tejaram, happened to meet his rivals in the jail and they prompted Umesh to take Tejaram’s name as the jeep driver in the NDPS case. ” It is unfortunate that Tejaram who doesnt even know to ride a bicycle has been accused as a driver in a false case. His wife has recently undergone a valve surgery and is hospitalized. If the authorities do not listen to us, the protest would intensify” Sameeja said.